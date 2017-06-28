Prada ‘paper clip-shaped’ money clip sells for $185

(WFLA/CNN) — Slap a price tag of $185 for a paper clip, add the name Prada and call it a money clip.
Barney’s is selling this sterling silver “paper clip-shaped” money clip from Prada.
At $185, that’s the equivalent of buying more than 13,000 regular paper clips from office depot.
As you might expect, social media is not impressed.
One person wrote on Twitter that for $185, the clip should be able to hold their life together.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Elephant wanders through town in India
- WFLA News Channel 8 rescues trapped kitten from inside car
- Taco Bell launches fiesta weddings in Las Vegas
- WATCH: Man dressed as T-Rex kayaks down flooded street
- WATCH: Dallas Zoo’s ‘breakdancing’ gorilla is making a splash
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.