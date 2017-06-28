Prada ‘paper clip-shaped’ money clip sells for $185

(WFLA/CNN) — Slap a price tag of $185 for a paper clip, add the name Prada and call it a money clip.

Barney’s is selling this sterling silver “paper clip-shaped” money clip from Prada.

At $185, that’s the equivalent of buying more than 13,000 regular paper clips from office depot.

As you might expect, social media is not impressed.

One person wrote on Twitter that for $185, the clip should be able to hold their life together.

