Police: Woman raped by man she met on dating app Tinder in South Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mustafa Akbar, 31, is facing some very serious charges. Police say he met a woman on the dating app Tinder, and it went from a date to rape.

Police say it happened at his South Tampa apartment off Westshore Boulevard. The details of what allegedly happened here are very explicit and police are warning people to be careful.

“There’s a lot of dating apps out there and it’s a great way to meet people, but you have to remember that you don’t know the person,” said Eddy Durkin the Tampa Police spokesperson.

According to the criminal report affidavit, the victim says she agreed to meet Akbar at his home and said she was only interested in one specific sexual act and that sexual intercourse would not happen. But she says he took things much further and even though she screamed no, he didn’t immediately stop.

Clara Reynolds, CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, said women and men who meet on dating sights like Tinder need to be very careful.

“If you can find out a little about that person on social media, do that,” she said.

Reynolds added that people should not pass judgment on the victim based on the circumstances of the situation. It may cause other victims to not report.

“Because they’re being shamed or being blamed they feel guilty, maybe thinking that they did something wrong,” she said.

If you’re a victim of sexual assault or just need someone to talk to, contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by calling 2-1-1.

