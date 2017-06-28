Lightning strike sparks fire in Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire broke out at a home in Hudson Wednesday night.

Several crews from Pasco County Fire Rescue are battling the fire on Fred Street.

Officials say the house had an additional roof added at some point, which is making it hard for firefighters to get to the flames.

The homeowners were in the house when the fire broke out, but were all able to get out before firefighters arrived.

Pasco county fire rescue on scene at 9728 Fred St. #PascoCounty #pascofire pic.twitter.com/XX0whjw7Wr — Shawn Whited (@chief5whited) June 29, 2017

