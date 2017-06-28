Lightning strike sparks fire in Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire broke out at a home in Hudson Wednesday night.
Several crews from Pasco County Fire Rescue are battling the fire on Fred Street.
Officials say the house had an additional roof added at some point, which is making it hard for firefighters to get to the flames.
The homeowners were in the house when the fire broke out, but were all able to get out before firefighters arrived.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Pasco woman accused of having sex with 11-year-old, getting pregnant
- Pinellas deputy resigns after racist, sexist and sexually explicit material found on phone
- Polk County 7-year-old found safe in California
- Snapchat’s new ‘Snap Map’ feature has law enforcement worried
- Dog returned to disabled man in Pasco County
- Chick-fil-A offers FREE food to celebrate cow appreciation day