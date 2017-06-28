Mom accused of burning 3-year-old with iron for wetting bed

By Published:
(Source: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A mother is accused of burning her 3-year-old son’s foot because he wet his bed.

Manatee County deputies charged Derby Sanon, 28, with aggravated child abuse.

The boy told a day-care worker that his mom had burned him, deputies said. The worker found a fresh blister on the bottom of his right foot.

During the investigation Sanon said that her son urinated in his bed overnight and to punish him she touched his foot with a hot iron. She told deputies she didn’t realize it would cause a blister.

Child Protection Investigators continue to work the case.

