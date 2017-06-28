Legionnaire’s disease bacteria found at Orlando health club

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Wikimedia Commons photo credit Mike Mozart

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The bacteria that cause Legionnaire’s disease have been found at a health club in Orlando, and a second club is being tested for the bacteria.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that health officials concluded Tuesday that water samples from an LA Fitness club in Orlando tested positive for the Legionella bacteria, and they are awaiting test results from a second LA Fitness gym in Orlando.

Two customers at each gym were diagnosed with Legionnaire’s disease.

The illness can cause a severe form of pneumonia, and people with compromised respiratory systems are particularly vulnerable to it.

The bacteria usually grow in closed water systems.

Earlier this month, LA Fitness officials notified members of the two gyms about the possible contamination.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s