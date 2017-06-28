Ford recalls 400,000 vans, vehicles could lose power

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – Ford is recalling more than 400,000 Transit vans and buses to fix cracked drive shaft couplings that can cause the vehicles to lose power.
The company says the recall covers North American vans, buses and chassis cabs with medium, long and extended wheelbases from 2015 to 2017.
The coupling can separate from the drive shaft, causing loss of power or unintended movement while in park. It also can damage surrounding parts.
The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries from the problem.
Ford says its data show the couplings won’t deteriorate enough to cause separation in vehicles with fewer than 30,000 miles.
So drivers should schedule an appointment to get the coupling replaced after the vans hit that threshold.
Ford is working on a permanent fix.
