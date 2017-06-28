Florida man catches Snook from balcony three floors up

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Who knew Tampa was the place to fish for Snook from a 3rd-floor balcony?

A fisherman, with Tampa’s Salt Strong company, sure did!

During a company meeting on Harbour Island, one Salt Strong team member was sitting near a glass door and spotted a Snook swimming around in the water.

Needless to say, the team ended their meeting early and began trying to catch the fish from the 3rd-floor balcony.

Luke, the mighty fisherman, had a rod ready to go and on his third cast from the balcony, the lure bounced inches from the snook’s nose. The snook then took the bait.

Another team member ran downstairs to pull the snook onto the shore. Salt Strong claims it is the first time a snook has ever been caught from a balcony.

