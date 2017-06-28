Evacuations underway at Pinellas Park apartment due to police situation

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Some residents of an apartment complex in Pinellas Park are being evacuated while police conduct a high-risk warrant service.
The operation is taking place at an apartment complex near the intersection of 40th Street and 76 Avenue.
Some residents have been evacuated while police search apartments in the complex.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Pasco woman accused of having sex with 11-year-old, getting pregnant
- Pinellas deputy resigns after racist, sexist and sexually explicit material found on phone
- Polk County 7-year-old found safe in California
- Snapchat’s new ‘Snap Map’ feature has law enforcement worried
- Dog returned to disabled man in Pasco County
- Chick-fil-A offers FREE food to celebrate cow appreciation day