Evacuations underway at Pinellas Park apartment due to police situation

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Some residents of an apartment complex in Pinellas Park are being evacuated while police conduct a high-risk warrant service.

The operation is taking place at an apartment complex near the intersection of 40th Street and 76 Avenue.

Some residents have been evacuated while police search apartments in the complex.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

