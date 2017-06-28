Elephant wanders through town in India

(WFLA/NBC News) — One large, unexpected visitor accidentally wandered its way into a town in India.

This elephant caused quite the scare as it made its way through some fields before stopping traffic when it crossed a highway.

The elephant eventually made its way back to the forest with help from police and forest officials.

Increasing human population has depleted the wild animals’ habitat and forced them to stray into populated areas in search of food and water.

In some instances, the elephants have attacked people and often been killed in return.

Luckily, in this case, there was no property damage and no one was hurt during the incident.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD