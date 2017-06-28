Do you know the warning signs of drowning?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s summertime and that means everyone is hitting the pool.
But, parents will need to watch their little one’s closely because summer is the prime time for drowning accidents.
Drowning is defined as a process of respiratory impairment from submersion or immersion into the fluid.
Dr. Jill discusses drowning, ways to recognize it and how to prevent it on WFLA News Channel 8. Watch her tips above.
