Businesses evacuated, intersection closed after gas leak in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Several businesses were closed or evacuated after a gas leak in Spring Hill in Hernando County on Wednesday.
The intersection of Mariner and Northcliffe Boulevard was closed about 11 a.m. for the leak.
The sheriff’s office is asking for motorists to avoid the area until the roadway can be cleared. Delays are expected.
No other information was immediately released.
