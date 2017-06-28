Arkansas’ new Ten Commandments monument at Capitol destroyed in less than 24 hours

By Published:
The new Ten Commandments monument outside the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., is blocked off Wednesday morning, June 28, 2017, after someone crashed into it with a vehicle, less than 24 hours after the privately funded monument was placed on the Capitol grounds. Authorities arrested a male suspect. (AP Photo/Jill Zeman Bleed)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Officials say Arkansas’ new Ten Commandments monument was destroyed by someone driving a vehicle into it less than 24 hours after the monument was placed on state Capitol grounds.

Secretary of State’s Office spokesman Chris Powell says Capitol Police arrested the male suspect early Wednesday. Powell says the 32-year-old man drove through the statue around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday while filming on his cell phone.The suspect’s name and motive haven’t been released.

The stone monument fell to the ground and broke into multiple pieces.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s