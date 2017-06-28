Arkansas’ new Ten Commandments monument at Capitol destroyed in less than 24 hours

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Officials say Arkansas’ new Ten Commandments monument was destroyed by someone driving a vehicle into it less than 24 hours after the monument was placed on state Capitol grounds.

Secretary of State’s Office spokesman Chris Powell says Capitol Police arrested the male suspect early Wednesday. Powell says the 32-year-old man drove through the statue around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday while filming on his cell phone.The suspect’s name and motive haven’t been released.

The stone monument fell to the ground and broke into multiple pieces.

Some idiot in my home state broke all 10 commandments at the same time. He wasn't Moses and it wasn't Mt. Sinai. https://t.co/r8hXrJ32JZ — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 28, 2017