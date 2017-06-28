AAA offering ‘Tow To Go’ for Fourth of July weekend

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — AAA wants to make sure everyone stays safe on the road this holiday weekend, and is offering its “Tow To Go” service to help make that happen.

According to AAA, more than 44 million people will be traveling at least 50 miles for Independence Day. They say the increased traffic combined with impaired driving related to the Fourth of July holiday could make roads dangerous.

Everyone is encouraged to plan ahead if they do drink to celebrate the holiday by choosing a designated driver, calling a cab or staying where you are celebrating.

If you don’t plan ahead, AAA’s “Tow To Go” program is available Friday through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The number for the service is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO, or (855) 286-9246.

The program will give drivers and their vehicles a safe ride home within 10 miles. The service is free to AAA members and non-members.

You can learn more about “Tow To Go” on the AAA website.

