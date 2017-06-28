2 Tampa Bay area schools improve in state-released grades

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA)- The Florida Department of Education released grades for public schools during the 2016-17 school year.

Many schools improved, but only two Tampa Bay area districts improved their grades. Pasco and Manatee counties went from C to B districts.

Sarasota is the only A district in the area.

There are now six B-rated districts; Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee, Hernando and Citrus counties.

There are four C-rated districts; Polk, Highlands, Hardee and Desoto counties.

Floridians should be proud of the continuous improvement of our K-12 schools. I am thankful for the dedicated teachers, students and parents who work every day to advance education in our schools,” Gov. Rick Scott said.

The Florida Department of Education calculates school grades annually based on up to 11 components, including student achievement and learning gains on statewide, standardized assessments and high school graduation rate. School grades provide parents and the general public an easily understandable way to measure the performance of a school and understand how well each school is serving its students.

To find out about your school’s grade, visit schoolgrades.fldoe.org/.

