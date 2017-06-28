1 dead, 5 injured, when car slams into tree in horrific Pinellas Park crash

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – At least one person is dead and five others were injured after a car slammed into a tree in a horrific crash along Park Boulevard in Pinellas Park.

Police say two cars were involved in the crash, which happened in the 6300 block of Park Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Surveillance video obtained from a nearby business showed one car driving off the road and crashing into a tree with such force it shook the tree and demolished the car.

The car’s engine was tossed 25 ft. into a nearby parking lot.

Police pulled a bottle of Bacardi rum from the car.

A male died at the scene, five other people were injured and transported to local hospitals.

Neighbors claimed at least one of the cars was traveling at a high rate of speed, but police haven’t confirmed that.

Natasha Francis, an eyewitness, said she ran to one of the vehicles after the crash to help the people inside.

The westbound lanes of Park Boulevard were closed at 62nd Way North shortly after the accident and were reopened around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Police have not released details about the accident or the identities of those involved.

