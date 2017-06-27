WFLA News Channel 8 rescues trapped kitten from inside car

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We had quite the adventure at WFLA News Channel 8 this morning.
Our very own Dan Lucas was driving to the station and heard little meows coming from his car. He soon realized a kitten was trapped underneath his car.
Our news crew quickly assembled to help rescue the tiny kitten and thankfully, the bundle of love is doing just fine.
If you want to adopt the kitten and give it a loving home please reach out to WFLA News Channel 8’s Leslee Lacey, Lila Gross or Meredyth Censullo.
Watch the entire rescue below.
