Teens accused of blowing money on jewelry, cars and teeth

Associated Press Published:

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) – Six Florida teens are accused of stealing a man’s life savings and blowing it on jewelry, cars and even gold teeth.

A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s report says the teens – ages 14 to 16 – were all in custody on other crimes when they were arrested Monday following a two-month investigation.

News outlets report Brett Browning reported a burglary April 27 after arriving home to find his garage door open and a 2014 Porsche Cayman, valued at $50,000, missing.

Inside the home, he saw that a safe containing $200,000 also was missing along with guns and jewelry.

One teen told investigators they knocked on doors in the upscale neighborhood in North Hutchinson Island and entered Browning’s home when no one answered.

They face multiple charges including grand theft.

