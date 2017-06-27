Tampa Bay area lawmakers weigh in on gun debate

Jenn Holloway By Published:

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Adopted in December of 1791 as part of the Bill of Rights, Americans have the right to bear arms. And while some lawmakers differ on gun rights, both sides agree they want to help start a conversation on who should be able to be armed and where.

State Senator Darryl Rouson of St. Petersburg believes it’s a case by case basis.

“I support the second amendment right to bear arms, but I do not believe everybody should be packing,” Rouson said. “I’m not sure that bringing guns to a gun fight leads to peace or leads to safety.”

On the other side, State Representative Dan Raulerson from Plant City is a gun advocate ready to make a difference.

“The one thing I would change would be to allow people to have concealed weapons so they can protect themselves and others,” Raulerson said.

Another major concern both agree on is keeping guns away from someone who’s mentally unstable.

“I don’t know that we’re going to eliminate crazy people getting guns. I’m not sure we can eliminate that,” Raulerson said.

Something both men agree on 100 percent is increasing the conversation regarding gun laws.

“How do we have a dialogue from both sides?” Raulerson said. “I don’t care if you’re a Democrat, Republican or Martian.”

Rouson agrees.

“We need dialogue and let’s listen to each other’s ideas,” he said.

Until then, Rouson has one other suggestion for gun owners.

“So many times in the Tampa Bay Area, cars are broken into for the sake of securing a weapon that is not secure,” he said.

Florida’s biggest gun law change this year happened when Governor Rick Scott signed Senate Bill 128 into law. Basically, it better defines the Stand Your Ground Law regarding justifiable homicide protection here in Florida.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s