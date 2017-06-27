Protest planned at Tampa Confederate memorial

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Community activists and some elected officials say the fight over a controversial Confederate memorial in Tampa is not over.

Hillsborough County Commissioners voted to preserve a memorial located outside the courthouse after a packed meeting with people speaking passionately on both sides of the issue.

The memorial was first erected in Tampa in 1911 by the Daughters of the Confederacy.

County Commissioner Les Miller asked for the memorial to be removed, but four commissioners sided with Commissioner Stacy White who moved to preserve this memorial and other war memorials in the county.

Commissioner Victor Crist added a compromise to the vote by suggesting a mural be added behind the monument depicting civil rights images.

A group opposing the monument is calling the mural a “slap in the face”.

“Commissioner Victor Crist’s suggestion the Monument be complimented with a mural depicting the area’s diversity is a slap in the face to this community.

We will not stand for symbols of hate and call on the county commission to join with cities like Orlando, Gainesville, and New Orleans that are tearing down these monuments to racist “Lost Cause” mythology.

It’s time for the South’s Civil War Hangover to be over once and for all,” said Devan Cheaves.

The group is planning a news conference Tuesday morning at the memorial.

A county commissioner, a Tampa City Council member, members of the clergy and the group “Black Lives Matter” are expected to attend the news conference.

