Possible active shooter at Army post in Alabama; ‘Run, hide, fight’ order issued

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WFLA) – A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal near Huntsville, Alabama.

A spokesman for Redstone said it could be a possible active shooter. All gates at the US Army Base were closed at about 11:30 a.m. Employees are told to shelter in place.

A “Run, hide, fight” order was issued.

A scheduled active shooter drill was planned for Wednesday at the post, but an email sent to employees said, “This is a real world event, which is not part of the exercise. The facility is under lockdown and all gates are closed. More to follow.

“This is NOT AN EXERCISE.”

