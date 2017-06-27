Pinellas Co. deputy resigns after racist, sexist and sexually explicit material is found on phone

Screenshot of video provided by Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A corporal with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office resigned earlier this year due to inappropriate material found on his phone.

News Channel 8 has learned 46-year-old Corporal Shawn Pappas resigned from the sheriff’s office at the end of February after 10 years of employment.

The resignation came after Pappas voluntarily provided his personal cell phone.

According to documents we obtained, the phone contained pornographic images, memes that were sent and received both on and off duty, and videos showing inappropriate activity while on duty.

Pappas was confronted and submitted his resignation before a formal investigation began.

Pinellas County Sheriff Gualtieri released this statement tonight:

Former Deputy Shawn Pappas’ conduct was vulgar and reprehensible. This isolated conduct will not be tolerated and is not representative of the many law enforcement professionals within the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Pappas immediately resigned upon being confronted with his gross misconduct and if he had not immediately resigned he would have been fired. Pappas’ lack of character and his bigoted perspective have no place in law enforcement. All members of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office are held accountable for their actions and that occurred  with Pappas’ separation from employment.”

