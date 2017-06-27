Pasco deputies searching for grave vandals

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public after two graves were disturbed at Crystal Springs Cemetery.

A volunteer groundskeeper found a freshly dug hole directly on top of a gravesite while cutting grass last week.

The suspects also tried to remove the vault cover of a second grave.

Deputies believe the sites were disturbed between June 12 and June 21.

The suspects left behind a cemetery diagram, a Coke can, a Monster Energy drink, a 2-liter Mountain Dew, rope and tire tracks.

A groundskeeper informed Cynthia Cornelius about the vandalism. Cornelius is the president of the Crystal Springs Community Association. She called 911.

Deputies said the hole was roughly 5 feet deep and at least 4 feet wide. The deputy on scene said there was only rain water in the hole.

The groundskeeper told deputies that the cemetery had been vandalized before but “never like this.”

Cornelius told News Channel 8 that the grave where the hole was dug was vandalized 25 years ago and because of that, there is no record of who was buried there.

That section of the cemetery is where people who founded the Crystal Springs community in the early 1900’s are buried, Cornelius said.

She said the second grave in the disturbed vault belonged to Elise Marguerit Brophy, wife of the first postmaster of Crystal Springs. Cornelius said Brophy was buried there in 1930.

Cornelius said they had issues last year with wild hogs tearing up the cemetery and now they’re dealing with the recent vandalism.

She said in other incidents, people have camped on the cemetery grounds and others have dumped household garbage.

Cornelius said the Crystal Springs Community Association looks after the cemetery as best as possible.

Deputies said there is no security footage of the incident and it is unclear whether anything was taken from the graves.

Anyone with details on the disruption of the graves should call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

