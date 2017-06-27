Pasco deputies searching for dog that woman stole from disabled man

John Wynne and his dog Petey.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a dog that was stolen from a disabled man.

John Wynne told deputies that he was walking his dogs Diabloa and Petey near the intersection of Jenner Avenue and Seven Springs Boulevard in New Port Richey.

A white car pulled up and a woman told Wynne that Petey was hers and she took the dog and drove away.

Deputies say that Wynne has proof that Petey is his dog.

Anyone who has information about the case or Petey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 regarding case #17-24484.

