Harrison singles to end Cobb’s no-hit bid leading off 7th

Alex Cobb
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Alex Cobb delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Josh Harrison has broken up a no-hit bid by Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Alex Cobb in the seventh inning.

Harrison beat the shift and singled to right field leading off the seventh for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ first hit.

Cobb pitched three perfect innings Tuesday before Harrison walked with one out in the fourth. Cobb retired the final two batters in the fourth and got Pittsburgh to fly out three times in the fifth.

Cobb kept the no-hitter intact in the sixth with two groundouts before striking out Adam Frazier on three pitches.

In his past three starts, Cobb has allowed fewer than three earned runs with two wins.

