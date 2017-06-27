Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Polk boy, 7

Donovan Carruthers, age 7, may be in the company of Joseff Rhodes

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old boy who was last seen in Polk County.

Authorities say Donovan Carruthers, age 7 was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Verbena Street in Davenport.

Donovan may be in the company of Joseff Rhodes, age 41.

Donovan Carruthers is 4 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Joseff Rhodes is 5 feet 6 inches tall.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Donovan Carruthers contact the Haines City Police Department at 1-863-421-3636 or call 911

