Florida Gov. Scott signs 5 education bills, 33 other bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Rick Scott has signed a bill making it easier for parents and residents to challenge school textbooks and school library books.

The legislation, which was one of 29 bills signed on Monday, allows parents and residents to review instructional materials and then challenge them as inappropriate before a hearing officer.

It was one of five education bills signed by Scott, including increasing funding by $100 per student in the state budget.

Scott also signed the bill establishing the $85 million Florida Job Growth Grant Fund along with $50 million in repairs to the Herbert Hoover Dike.

Scott vetoed five bills, including one that would have put warning labels on lottery tickets and advertising.

The other vetoed bills deal with electronic wills, community associations, mortgage regulations and state agency information technology organization.

Here is the full list of bills that Governor Scott signed:

SB 6A

Public Records/Medical Marijuana Use Registry/Physician Certification for Marijuana and Dispensing/Department of Health – This bill creates a public records exemption for identifying information of patients, caregivers and physicians in the medical marijuana use registry and certification process.

SB 8A

Medical Use of Marijuana – This bill creates guidelines for the Florida Department of Health to implement Amendment 2, passed by 71 percent of Florida voters last year.

CS/HB 307

Florida Life and Health Insurance Guaranty Association – This bill increases the maximum amount paid by the Florida Life and Health Insurance Guaranty Association for one person’s health insurance from $300,000 to $500,000.

CS/HB 359

Regulation of Insurance Companies – This bill revises Office of Insurance Regulation procedures for insurance companies.

CS/HB 441

Court Records – This bill protects clerks of court from liability for releasing confidential information.

CS/CS/HB 543

Regulation of Health Care Practitioners – This makes changes to nursing education programs and the regulation of ARNPs, Pharmacists, Physical Therapist Assistants and Orthotists and Prosthetists.

CS/CS/HB 615

Professional Regulation – This bill creates the “Occupational Opportunity Act” which waives initial professional licensure fees for eligible members, including veterans, spouses, and surviving spouses of the Armed Forces.

CS/CS/HB 687

Utilities – This bill creates the “Advanced Wireless Infrastructure Deployment Act” to increase the availability of 5G wireless technology throughout Florida.

CS/CS/CS/HB 689

Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco – This bill amends areas of the Beverage Law to reduce burdensome regulations and fees for Florida businesses.

CS/CS/CS/HB 695

South Florida Regional Transportation Authority – This bill authorizes the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority to purchase insurance to address rail liability issues, and requires Department of Transportation review and approval of contracts using state funds.

CS/CS/CS/HB 727

Accessibility of Places of Public Accommodation – This bill provides additional methods to ensure Florida businesses fully comply with the Americans with Disability Act (ADA).

CS/HB 749

Adoption Benefits – This bill expands qualifying employees for the state employee adoption benefit program to include employees from charter schools and The Florida Virtual School.

CS/CS/HB 775

Motor Vehicle Warranty Repairs and Recall Repairs – This bill requires a motor vehicle manufacturer to compensate a dealer for covered warranty or recall repairs on a used motor vehicle.

CS/CS/HB 813

Flood Insurance – This bill updates law allowing insurers to offer private market flood insurance.

CS/CS/HB 837

Insurer Insolvency – This bill revises the Department of Financial Services regulatory procedures and requirements relating to insurer insolvencies.

CS/HB 863

Hospice Services – This bill revises the hospice Certificate of Need process for designated teaching nursing homes that provide hospice services.

CS/HB 879

Unlawful Acquisition of Utility Services – This bill better-enables utility companies to recover utility theft losses.

HB 883

Memory Disorder Clinic – This bill establishes Florida Hospital in Orange County as a designated memory disorder clinic.

CS/CS/HB 911

Insurance Adjusters – This bill makes changes to the requirements and qualifications of insurance adjusters to improve the efficiency of licensure and enforcement.

CS/HB 987

Public Accountancy – This bill makes changes to Public Accountancy law.

CS/CS/HB 1021

Construction – This bill amends the process to update the Florida Building Code, preempts certain local government construction fees and ordinances, and amends regulations relating to the construction industry.

CS/HB 1027

Unmanned Devices – This bill creates the “Unmanned Aircraft Systems Act.”, which establishes guidelines for the use of unmanned aircrafts, such as drones.

CS/CS/HB 1121

Child Welfare – This bill makes changes to enhance the care of children in the child welfare system.

HB 1169

Transportation Facility Designations – This bill designates the “Officer Charles “Charlie K” Kondek Jr. Memorial Highway” in Pinellas County.

CS/HB 1253

Rights and Responsibilities of Patients – This bill allows patients to be accompanied by any person of his or her choosing in a health care facility or provider’s office.

CS/HB 1269

Child Protection – This bill revises the provisions to strengthen to the Department of Health’s Child Protection Teams.

CS/CS/HB 1307

Physician Assistant Workforce Surveys – This requires Physician Assistants to complete a workforce survey when renewing their license.

CS/HB 1379

Department of Legal Affairs – This bill revises provisions relating to the Department of Legal Affairs, including a provision authorizing the Department to provide up to $50,000 in relief to the surviving family members of an emergency responder who is killed the line of duty.

HB 1385

Domestic Violence – This bill increases penalties for domestic violence offenses.

HB 5205

Department of Veterans’ Affairs – This bill increases the personal needs allowance for nursing home residents and consolidates trust funds within the Department of Veteran Affairs.

HB 5401

Pesticide Registration – This bill repeals the pesticide supplemental biennial registration fee.

HB 5403

Trust Funds/Department of Environmental Protection – This bill eliminates an obsolete Trust Fund within Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

HB 6021

Home Health Agency Licensure – This bill allows a licensed home health agency to operate another agency within 10 miles of the existing agency.

HB 6027

Financial Reporting – This bill amends the financial reporting requirements for condominiums, cooperatives, and homeowners’ associations.

HB 6037

Blind Services Direct-Support Organization – This bill saves the Division of Blind Services direct-support organization from repeal, ensuring continued support for people who are blind.

CS/CS/HB 7043

Vessels – This bill provides regulations for anchoring and mooring in Florida.

CS/CS/HB 7059

Juvenile Justice – This bill increases the supervision of juvenile offenders awaiting disposition or placement in a residential facility.

HB 7073

Ratification of a Department of Elder Affairs Rule and Department of Health Rule – This bill ratifies rules related to the Department of Elder Affairs professional guardianship program and the Board of Medicine’s rule for office surgery.

