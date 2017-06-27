Florida beats LSU 6-1 at CWS for 1st national championship

Florida pitcher Tyler Dyson, center, is congratulated by teammates after being relieved during the seventh inning against LSU in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Ryerson)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Florida scored four runs in the eighth inning to pull away from LSU, and the Gators beat their Southeastern Conference rival 6-1 Tuesday night to complete a two-game sweep in the College World Series finals for their first national title in baseball.

The Gators (52-19) posted the eighth sweep in the 15 years of the best-of-three finals format, and first since 2013. LSU (52-20) lost for the first time in seven appearances in a championship game.

Freshman Tyler Dyson (4-0) limited the Tigers to three hits in six innings in only his second start, and the Gators capitalized on LSU errors in the first and second innings to go up 2-0 against Jared Poche’ (12-4).

Down 2-1 in the seventh, LSU had what would have been the tying run sent back to third base because of a runner interference call at second on a double-play ball. In the eighth, the Tigers failed to push across a run after having runners on the corners with no outs.

