Disabled Pasco man begs for help to find stolen dog

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A mentally handicapped man is begging for help to bring his stolen dog back home.

Pasco County sheriff’s deputies tell us it was stolen last night in New Port Richey while the owner was out walking the pit bull on Jenner Avenue, close to Seven Springs. A woman approached the man and dog in a white four-door car and told him it was her dog. She took it and she drove off.

John Wynne is mentally handicapped and his dog Petey keeps him company.

“It’s my best friend,” John said. “It lays on my lap and it cuddles with me.”

John lives with his mom Beverly who takes care of him. She says her son has a lot of challenges.

“He’s mentally disabled, he has diabetes, epilepsy, and in 2013 he was diagnosed with a brain tumor,” she said.

Petey has been missing since about 6 o’clock Monday night and since then, John can barely function.

“He’s not sleeping, he’s not eating. He’s a diabetic, he’s not eating,” Beverly said.

John has walked the neighborhood several times trying to find the woman he says stole his best friend. He tells News Channel 8 he’s never seen the woman before in his life, and says he feels like he was taken advantage of.

John’s mom even offered to pay money to get Petey back.

“I’m on social security. But as I said, if you want money, I will pay my mortgage and give you the rest,” Beverly said.

Hopefully, it won’t have to come to that.

“John-John is always with me. I don’t need him getting sick,” Beverly said. “Please bring back the dog.”

The dog does have a chip. Deputies are doing everything they can to bring the dog back to John.

If you know anything you’re asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

