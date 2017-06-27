Detectives investigate armed robbery in Oldsmar

Jamel Lanee' By Published:

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives in Pinellas County are searching for a gunman that robbed a Speedway gas station in Oldsmar Monday night.

According to investigators, the suspect walked into the gas station on Tampa Road shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Deputies say the clerk was in a storage room when the gunman approached her and pointed the weapon at her.

Detectives say he forced her to the safe where she took out an undisclosed amount of cash and handed it to the suspect.

The gunman fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The clerk dialed 911.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. He was covering his face with a bandana.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s