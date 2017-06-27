Detectives investigate armed robbery in Oldsmar

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives in Pinellas County are searching for a gunman that robbed a Speedway gas station in Oldsmar Monday night.
According to investigators, the suspect walked into the gas station on Tampa Road shortly after 10:30 p.m.
Deputies say the clerk was in a storage room when the gunman approached her and pointed the weapon at her.
Detectives say he forced her to the safe where she took out an undisclosed amount of cash and handed it to the suspect.
The gunman fled on foot in an unknown direction.
The clerk dialed 911.
The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. He was covering his face with a bandana.
