Chick-fil-A offers FREE food to celebrate cow appreciation day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Chick-fil-A is issuing a cattle call and wants to fill your tummies with chicken!
Chick-fil-A is giving away one free meal to every brave soul who dresses up as a cow on their national appreciation day, July 11.
Chick-fil-A said in a press release you can nab your free meal dressed from “head-to-hoof” or sporting any cow-spotted accessory.
Children in cow costumes will also get a free kid’s meal.
This is the 13th annual Cow Appreciation Day and Chick-fil-A will have an active Cow Appreciation Day Snapchat filter, allowing guests to share their experience with friends and family.
The Cow Appreciation Day celebration will start on July 11 and last until 7 p.m. that evening. You can find your closest location here.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- WFLA News Channel 8 rescues trapped kitten from inside car
- Taco Bell launches fiesta weddings in Las Vegas
- WATCH: Man dressed as T-Rex kayaks down flooded street
- WATCH: Dallas Zoo’s ‘breakdancing’ gorilla is making a splash
- World’s largest LEGO art display debuts in Tampa for free
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.