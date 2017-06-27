Bradenton police hope to use local surveillance cameras to help solve crimes

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a well-known fact that surveillance videos can help police solve crimes, but did you know that the video can be difficult to obtain?

Bradenton police frequently have to send patrol officers to knock on doors and look up at buildings in an effort to find surveillance cameras when they’re working on criminal cases.

It’s an effort that takes up valuable time. So, Bradenton police are hoping to resolve that with the new Safecam program.

The department is asking businesses and residents to voluntarily register their privately-owned surveillance camera systems.

All the information is confidential and the police department will not access to the cameras without the owner’s permission.

The goal of the program is to have a database of surveillance cameras in the city that includes camera locations.

That way, if a crime were to happen, police officers would know instantly whether any cameras were in the area. And if there were, they would know exactly who to contact to get permission to use the cameras.

Participants can revoke police access to their systems at any time.

The police department is hopeful the city will step up and help in future criminal cases. Learn more about the program here.

