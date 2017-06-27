Body found in Dunedin canal identified as missing man

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A decomposed body that was found in a canal in Dunedin on Monday has been identified as a man who was reported missing earlier this month.
Deputies in Pinellas County started searching for 63-year-old Charles Morris last week after he left his home on June 20 and never returned. Investigators said Morris suffered from a memory loss related illness.
The sheriff’s office was searching for Morris when his body was discovered in a canal behind the Cedar Creek Mobile Home Park Monday night.
Detectives do not believe his death is suspicious.
