Better Call Behnken: Headstone brings closure to Largo woman who lost brother

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Colleen Days of Largo finally has the satisfaction that her brother, Jonathan Williams, has the proper memorial. She’s been waiting for 13 years.

“It’s unbelievable,” Days said. “This is all I ever wanted.”

Days turned to Better Call Behnken for help after Smith-Young Funeral Home in Clearwater stopped returning her calls. She paid more than $1,000 for the stone in 2004, but only had two white flags marking the grave of her brother.

Williams had Down Syndrome, and Days took care of him after their parents passed away.

The day after 8 On Your Side paid the funeral home a visit, Days got a call from the Smith half of the funeral home. The stone was down. No one from the funeral home has called 8 On Your Side with an explanation of what went wrong.

But Days said she’s not concerned about an explanation right now. She’s just happy to finally have the headstone for her brother.

Days visited the gravesite Tuesday and said it was emotional.

“I can finally move on,” she said. “This is closure for me.”

