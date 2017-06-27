Alabama man shot in Turks and Caicos, recovering in Florida

Published:
Kevin Newman, his wife Tiffany Newman and son Gavin Newman. Family photo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A tourist from Alabama is recovering in a Florida hospital after authorities say he was robbed and shot while vacationing with his family in Turks and Caicos.

In a statement, Royal Turks and Caicos police said Kevin Newman was shot in the abdomen early Friday.

News outlets report Newman underwent surgery at a hospital in Turks and Caicos and was in a medically induced coma when he was flown to a hospital in Fort Lauderdale for further treatment.

The family, including wife Tiffany and son Gavin, is from Smiths Station, Alabama.

In a statement, the family said Newman was “robbed at gunpoint and shot.” News outlets report he received blood transfusions and was listed in stable condition on Saturday.

Police said no arrests have been made. An investigation continues.

