34 cats seized from Inverness home

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Animal control officers in Citrus County seized 34 cats from a home on Monday.

Deputies responded to the home on East Iona Lane in Inverness after being contacted by an electrician who was called to do work on the house. The electrician refused to do the work due to unsanitary conditions.

Animal control units and a hazmat team responded to the scene as well. They say the extreme filth and strong odor of ammonia made it hard to breathe inside the home.

The air conditioner in the home was not working, and responders say every piece of furniture was covered with about an inch of cat hair, dust, feces or urine. All of the food and water bowls were empty or had roaches inside.

Officers say all 34 cats found inside the home were skinny, and many were sick.

The 75-year-old woman who lives in the home told officers all of the animals were house cats that do not go outside except on the back porch.

The woman was not taken to jail, but was given a mandatory notice to appear.

All 34 cats are now at the Citrus County Animal Shelter.

