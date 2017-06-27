3 tiger cubs born at safari park

CRIMEA (WFLA) — A safari park in Crimea recently welcomed three Amur tiger cubs.

The three cubs were born Sunday at the Taigan Park in Belogorsk, Crimea. Park workers say the babies and their mother are doing well.

Amur tigers are an endangered subspecies. They were once found across Russia’s far east, but were driven to near extinction by the 1940’s.

