20-pound live lobster found in luggage at Boston airport

BOSTON (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration says a 20-pound (9-kilogram) live lobster has been spotted in a passenger’s luggage at Boston’s Logan International Airport.
TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy says the lobster found Sunday in the passenger’s checked luggage at the airport’s Terminal C is the “largest” he’s ever seen.
McCarthy says the TSA doesn’t prohibit transporting lobsters. The TSA website says a live lobster is allowed through security but must be transported in a “clear, plastic, spill-proof container.”
McCarthy says the lobster was in a cooler and “cooperated quite nicely with the screening process.”
He shared a picture of a TSA agent holding up the crustacean on social media.
