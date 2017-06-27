18 new buildings to be built near Tampa Convention Center, Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – New plans for a huge undertaking in downtown Tampa were just unveiled and when the project is finished it will change the view of the city as we know it.

Strategic Property Partners, or SPP, just introduced a rendering of the $3 billion project to reshape Tampa.

Called ‘Water Street Tampa,’ the development will bring 18 new buildings to the city and will include residential, entertainment, hospitality, retail and educational space in an area around the Tampa Convention Center, Amalie Arena and Florida Aquarium, SPP said in a statement.

Around 23,000 people are expected to visit the neighborhood each day.

The project will be situated on the Garrison Channel and Hillsborough Bay, giving residents and visitors spectacular views of the water.

SPP is working with ten award-winning architectural firms to design the new buildings and 12.9 acres of public space.

Two new hotels with 650 rooms will be part of the project, including a 5-star hotel. It will be the city’s first 5-star hotel.

Work on road projects and infrastructure has already started.

The entire project should be finished in 2026.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES