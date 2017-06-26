Woman says she was kicked out of pool because of her swimwear

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WFLA) – A Tennessee woman said her swimsuit got her kicked out of the pool at her Knoxville apartment complex
Tori Jenkins said her suit was perfectly appropriate and claimed she was asked to leave because of her body type.
Jenkins and her boyfriend were sun bathing when a staff member accused her of wearing a thong bathing suit and told her to cover up or leave. The pink bathing suit was from Forever 21.
“She basically told me that if I didn’t have kids I wouldn’t understand if her kids were at the pool she wouldn’t want them around me in that bathing suit,” Jenkins said. “She told me that there are a lot of teenage boys at the complex I don’t need to be exciting.”
Jenkin’s boyfriend took to social media posting photos of the bathing suit.
The apartment complex later said that Jenkins was not asked to leave the pool. The statement also denied that she was told anything about exciting teenage boys.
