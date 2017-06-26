WATCH: Man dressed as T-Rex kayaks down flooded street

(WFLA/NBC) — The latest T-Rex viral video is here and people are praising the dinosaurs creative maneuver down a flooded street.
People in Midland, Michigan swore during a flood this last week they saw a dinosaur. And it turns out, they did!
That’s a T-Rex in a kayak paddling down a flooded street.
Actually, that’s Travis Spry in his dinosaur costume trying to enjoy the unfortunate weather.
His wife Katrina, who shot the video, said it was a tough day when floodwaters rose filling basements in the neighborhood with water.
In spite of it all, Travis, his wife and their dog decided to venture out and have some fun.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- WATCH: Dallas Zoo’s ‘breakdancing’ gorilla is making a splash
- World’s largest LEGO art display debuts in Tampa for free
- ‘Toilet to Tap’ drinking water is a tough sell even on a hot day
- Pools in the Tampa Bay area aim to break world record
- College student pranks mom, recreates family photos with her dog
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.