WATCH: Man dressed as T-Rex kayaks down flooded street

(WFLA/NBC) — The latest T-Rex viral video is here and people are praising the dinosaurs creative maneuver down a flooded street.

People in Midland, Michigan swore during a flood this last week they saw a dinosaur. And it turns out, they did!

That’s a T-Rex in a kayak paddling down a flooded street.

Actually, that’s Travis Spry in his dinosaur costume trying to enjoy the unfortunate weather.

His wife Katrina, who shot the video, said it was a tough day when floodwaters rose filling basements in the neighborhood with water.

In spite of it all, Travis, his wife and their dog decided to venture out and have some fun.

