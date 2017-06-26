Walt Disney World offers rare summer ticket deal

(WFLA) — Calling all Disney fans! Reduced ticket prices are now here for everyone.
The “4-Park Magic Ticket” allows admission into one park per day for four separate days. The tickets cost $79 per day for adults and $74 for children ages 3 to 9.
A single day admission is normally $115, plus tax, for Disney parks.
Total ticket price is $316 per adult and $296 per child, plus tax. You can purchase these tickets until July 30, 2017. They will be valid for admission until September 30, 2017.
Tickets will expire 14 days from the first time you use them or by September 30, 2017, whichever one comes first. These tickets also permit reentry to the same park on the same day.
Click here to purchase from the Disney site.
