TSA worker caught stealing cash from bag at Orlando airport

Associated Press Published:
Alexander Shae Johnson, Jail booking photo

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A Transportation Security Administration employee has been arrested after video showed him stealing cash at a Florida airport.

The Orlando Sentinel reports 22-year-old Alexander Shae Johnson was arrested on Thursday and records say he faces a third-degree felony grand theft charge.

A passenger selected for a pat-down search while going through security at Orlando International Airport saw Johnson standing near her bag.

Orlando police say she went through her bag afterward and realized cash was missing before noticing a bulge in Johnson’s shirt pocket that turned out to be money.

Johnson was arrested despite saying the cash was his, as video showed otherwise.

The TSA said in a statement that Johnson was fired.

Johnson was released on bail from the Orange County jail.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s