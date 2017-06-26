Taco Bell launches fiesta weddings in Las Vegas

(WFLA/NBC News) — Taco Bell fans can tie the knot fiesta style starting as soon as next month.
Taco Bell hosted its first wedding on Sunday for the winners of its “Love and Tacos” contest.
Now, Taco Bell says fans everywhere will be able to get married at their Vegas location beginning August 7.
The weddings will cost $600, which includes the ceremony, a private party for 15 guests and custom merchandise for the bride and groom.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- WATCH: Man dressed as T-Rex kayaks down flooded street
- WATCH: Dallas Zoo’s ‘breakdancing’ gorilla is making a splash
- World’s largest LEGO art display debuts in Tampa for free
- ‘Toilet to Tap’ drinking water is a tough sell even on a hot day
- Pools in the Tampa Bay area aim to break world record
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.