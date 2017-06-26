Taco Bell launches fiesta weddings in Las Vegas

(WFLA/NBC News) — Taco Bell fans can tie the knot fiesta style starting as soon as next month.

Taco Bell hosted its first wedding on Sunday for the winners of its “Love and Tacos” contest.

Now, Taco Bell says fans everywhere will be able to get married at their Vegas location beginning August 7.

The weddings will cost $600, which includes the ceremony, a private party for 15 guests and custom merchandise for the bride and groom.

