St. Pete PD: Man burglarized 12 homes that were tented for termites

David Cooper, Pinellas County Jail booking photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Police Department detectives say a man burglarized a dozen homes while the homes were being fumigated for termites.

Police say that over the last five weeks, David Cooper, age 36, broke into 12 homes while they were tented for termites.

Investigators recovered rifles, a handgun, ammunition, electronics, jewelry, shoes and cash that they say Cooper stole from the homes he broke into.

When detectives arrested him, Cooper had a handgun in his possession and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Hillsborough County for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Cooper faces a total of 15 charges, including residential burglary, armed residential burglary, dealing in stolen property, and felon in possession of a firearm.

