Gas prices at 12-year low in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — AAA released a new report overnight that said the average price of gas is the lowest its been in 12 years.

Since June 1, U.S. gas prices averaged $2.33, the average is the lowest since 2005 when it was $2.13.

In Florida, the Tampa, St. Pete and Clearwater areas are seeing the lowest prices, while West Palm Beach has the highest prices.

Here in the Tampa Bay area, some people are even finding gas at prices that are less than $ 2 a gallon, which makes it even more enticing for people to get out of town and hit the roads for the holiday weekend.

AAA expects 44 million people to travel over the 4th of July holiday. They expect 37 million of those travelers to be vacationing by car.

