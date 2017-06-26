Former Bolts captain elected to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2017

Published:
Tampa Bay Lightning captain Dave Andreychuk hoists the Stanley Cup after the Lightning defeated the Calgary Flames 2-1 in Game 7 to win the NHL Stanley Cup Finals in Tampa, Fla., Monday, June 7, 2004. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two former Tampa Bay Lightning players, Dave Andreychuk and Mark Recchi, will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Dave Andreychuk joined the Lightning in 2001 and became team captain for the 2002-2003 season. Andreychuk led the Lightning to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup title in 2004. 

Andreychuk played 1,639 regular season games throughout his NHL career, scored 640 goals and 698 assists.

Mark Recchi also made the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017. Recchi played for the Lightning in the 2008-2009 season. He played 62 games with the Lightning, scored 13 goals and notched 32 assists.

