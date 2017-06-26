Firefighters investigating cause of fire at Tampa apartments

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters are trying to figure out what caused a 2-alarm fire Monday morning at an apartment building in Tampa.

Tampa Fire Rescue crews responded to a call about a fire at the Knollwood Manor Apartments located at 6801 Diana Ct.

Flames and heavy smoke were coming out of the roof of one of the buildings when firefighters arrived around 6 a.m.

As of 6:30 a.m., firefighters almost had the fire knocked down.

Firefighters went inside the apartment where they believe the fire started and are trying to determine what caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

