Family member accidentally backs car over 2-year-old at Jacksonville apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A family member accidentally ran over a 2-year-old child in the parking lot of a Florida apartment complex parking lot.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s officials tell local news outlets that the incident happened early Monday at the Matthews Crossing Apartments.
They say the driver was leaving an apartment and momentarily lost track of the child.
Incident reports say the car backed over the child.
The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the incident.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Polk deputies warn of distraction burglaries
- Cops: Uber driver’s gun discharges during fight with passengers at Adventure Island
- Cape Coral mayor’s ex-husband arrested at Florida hotel
- Deputies: Drunk, high and naked man shows up to Clearwater home, throws feces
- Hurricane Dora forms in the Pacific off Mexico’s coast
- Shocking video shows teen falling from Six Flags ‘Sky Ride’
- PHOTOS: Erin Andrews, ex-NHL player Jarret Stoll marry in Montana