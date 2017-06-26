Deputies: Man intentionally crashed truck into gate and cars at Tampa mosque

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man is facing charges for damaging several cars and slamming into the gate of the Islamic Society of Tampa Mosque.

Deputies in Hillsborough County say 42-year-old Shaun Urwiler intentionally crashed his truck into a Toyota Camry, ran over a small tree, then crashed into a Ford Econo-line van in the parking lot of the mosque on Sligh Avenue East last week.

Before Urwiler left the scene, investigators say he crashed through the locked gate of the mosque.

No one was injured, but the crash caused about $5,000 worth of damage to the Camry, $500 worth of damage to the van and $500 worth of damage to the mosque’s gate.

