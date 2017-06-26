Cops: Naked man arrested after Lake Wales couple finds him in their yard

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lake Wales man was charged with trespassing and indecent exposure after a couple said they found him naked in their yard.

Investigators say Ricardo Navarro was awakened when his home security alarm went off around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Navarro told police that he went outside to his porch to see what was going on and saw Matthew Gamwell, 35, standing near the east corner of his home. He said that Gamwell was naked with his genitals exposed.

Navarro then went inside his home to call police.

Navarro’s wife Aleia was also awakened by the alarm. She told police that she looked outside to see what was going on and saw a nude man standing near her house. She said his private parts were exposed and he was trying to conceal himself behind an object.

She also said she heard the man in the garage while she was waiting for police to arrive.

When Lake Wales police officers arrived, they found Gamwell naked near the Navarros’ home. Police say he was trying to conceal himself behind two garbage cans.

Gamwell allegedly told them that he was out the night before and woke up outside the couple’s home. He said he had no idea how he got there.

Gamwell told police that he opened the side door of the house looking for clothes, and he only took a few steps inside the home. The alarm sounded as he left the garage.

Police officers arrested Gamwell on a charge of trespassing an occupied structure and indecent exposure in public.

Gamwell was the second nude person in the Tampa Bay area who was arrested on a trespassing charge over the weekend. Deputies say Tommy Williams was naked, intoxicated and high on drugs when he went to a home in Clearwater around 1:30 Saturday morning and threw feces on the resident’s tool box and tools.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES